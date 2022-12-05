Canadian Football Quarterback Is Meeting With 3 NFL Teams

WINNIPEG, MB - OCTOBER 18: Two CF-18 Hornets fly by after the national anthem prior to the start of a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders at Investors Group Field on October 18, 2014 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Marianne Helm/Getty Images)

Nathan Rourke will keep auditioning for an NFL opportunity.

The 24-year-old quarterback is drawing interest after throwing 25 touchdowns for the CFL's BC Lions. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rourke will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Schefter reported three weeks ago that Rourke was preparing to work out for NFL organizations after his Lions got eliminated from the playoffs by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Rourke averaged 10.3 yards per pass attempt and posted a CFL-record 78.7 completion percentage in 10 games. He exceeded 400 passing yards three times and added seven rushing scores in his second season with BC.

Rourke won the Jon Cornish Trophy, presented to the best Canadian player in college football, in 2017 and 2018. The Victoria-born quarterback left the Bobcats with 60 passing, 49 rushing, and two receiving touchdowns through three seasons.

He'll get two more chances to impress an NFL team this week.