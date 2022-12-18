Canadian Football Star Reportedly Killed At 25 Saturday

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: A Canadian Football League football used during a game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on November 16, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

A rising Canadian Football League star was reportedly killed at the age of 25 on Saturday.

Christian Saulsberry, a running back, receiver, and returner for the Edmonton Elks of the CFL, was reportedly killed early on Saturday morning.

The CFL star was reportedly the victim of a shooting. He was reportedly pronounced dead on his way to the hospital.

The Elks released a statement:

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN OF THE DEATH OF RUNNING BACK CHRISTIAN SAULSBERRY AFTER HE WAS SHOT IN MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE. FIRST AND FOREMOST, OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY DURING THIS INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT TIME. OUR CONDOLENCES ARE ALSO EXTENDED TO HIS FRIENDS, INCLUDING THE MANY TEAMMATES AND COACHES BOTH HERE IN EDMONTON AND ELSEWHERE, THAT HE IMPACTED THROUGHOUT HIS FOOTBALL CAREER.

CHRISTIAN’S CONTRIBUTIONS TO OUR FOOTBALL TEAM BOTH ON THE FIELD AND IN OUR LOCKER ROOM WERE SIGNIFICANT DURING HIS ONE SEASON WITH THE GREEN AND GOLD. HIS POSITIVITY AND ENERGY FOR LIFE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.