Canadian Quarterback Reportedly Set To Work Out For NFL Teams

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: A Canadian Football League football used during a game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on November 16, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

A Canadian Football League standout could receive an NFL opportunity.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Nathan Rourke will work out for NFL teams this week after his BC Lions got eliminated from the CFL playoffs.

In his first season as the Lions' starter, Rourke completed a league-high 78.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also ran for seven scores in 10 games.

The Ontario native amassed 60 passing and 49 rushing touchdowns in three seasons at Ohio. Via TSN's John Lu, Rourke expressed hope of returning to the CFL after getting eliminated by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

“I don’t know," Rourke said when asked about coming back to BC next season. "I’d sure like to be, the way I’m feeling right now."

Yet the 24-year-old could get a chance to make his NFL debut if any of his scheduled visits go well. Rourke may attempt to follow in the footsteps of Warren Moon, Doug Flutie, Jeff Garcia, and Joe Theismann as quarterbacks who successfully jumped from the CFL to the NFL.