Cardinals Announce Decision On Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins' 2022 season is over.

On Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that his star wide receiver won't play in their final game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins missed last Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.

David Blough will start the Week 18 game at quarterback.

Hopkins will end his 10th NFL season with 64 catches for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns -- his lowest tally since 2013 -- in nine games. The 30-year-old started by serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Playing his final game without Kyler Murray, Hopkins only caught one of 10 targets from Trace McSorley for four yards.

The 4-12 Cardinals have little reason to push Hopkins during the final week. They've lost their last six games entering Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, who are 12-4 with a nine-game winning streak.

While the Week 18 game only affects Arizona's draft positioning, San Francisco can earn the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win and Philadelphia Eagles loss.