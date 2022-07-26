Cardinals Announce Injury To Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens trades jerseys with quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals after the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Marquise Brown won't immediately take the field alongside his new Arizona Cardinals teammates when commencing training camp this week.

The team placed "Hollywood" Brown on the active non-football Injury list Tuesday because of a hamstring issue. Although the injury's severity is unknown, the Cardinals can remove him at any time.

Arizona will open camp with everyone but Brown and tight end Maxx Williams, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue.

Brown set career highs in catches (91) and receiving yards (1,008) in his third season before the Baltimore Ravens traded him to Arizona. If healthy, he'd begin the 2022 season as Kyler Murray's top wide receiver while DeAndre Hopkins serves a six-game suspension.

While the injury is especially bad timing for a new acquisition, Brown is at least already familiar with Murray, his former college teammate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already implemented elements of Lincoln Riley's former Oklahoma offense to make the quarterback more comfortable.

For now, the Cardinals can only hope this is a minor setback that won't deter Brown's team debut this fall.