Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season.

Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals, who made him a seventh-round pick out of Temple in 2019. He's recorded 13 tackles this season.

While Dogbe has appeared in all but one game over the last two seasons, he spent most of 2020 on Arizona's practice squad. The Cardinals could attempt to add him back there if the 6'3", 295-pounder clears waivers.

Team reporter Darren Urban noted that the Cardinals designated safety Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday. They could activate the 29-year-old with the vacated roster spot to help a secondary that lost Budda Baker to an ankle injury.

Having fallen to 3-6, the Cardinals will hope to ignite a turnaround when facing the Rams this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.