Cardinals Owner Reveals Kyler Murray's Role In Hiring New Coach

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

A day after ending a 4-13 season, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

On Monday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke to media members about the decision and his search for a new head coach. Per Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals, he said quarterback Kyler Murray will have some input in the next hire.

Kingsbury began his Cardinals tenure by selecting Murray with the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. After a tumultuous start, the duo led Arizona to the 2021 postseason with an 11-6 record.

However, the Cardinals backpedaled considerably this season. Murray had the lowest yards per pass attempt average (6.1) and quarterback rating (87.2) of his young career before tearing his ACL on Dec. 12.

The relationship between Kingsbury and Murray reportedly went sour. An ESPN story said the coach was growing "extremely frustrated" with his quarterback, who wanted more creative freedom at the line of scrimmage.

Murray may not be ready to start the 2023 season, but he remains a pivotal part of the franchise's future after signing a $230.5 million extension last offseason. It thus behooves the organization to make sure he'll get along with the next head coach.