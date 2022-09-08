Cardinals Player Suffered 'Freak Accident' In Weight Room

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are banged up entering a Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Markus Golden is one of many key contributors whose Week 1 availability remains in question. The linebacker took a major step Thursday by practicing for the first time since August 1.

Per Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Golden injured his toe during a "freak accident" in the weight room.

Even without knowing the full details, it sounds painful.

It's unclear if Golden can ramp up for game readiness by Sunday, But earlier this week, per Arizona Sports' Alex Weiner, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there’ll be a role" for Golden even if he returns as a limited practice participant.

The former second-round pick compiled 11 sacks last year. His presence is especially vital to a defense that lost Chandler Jones in free agency and could also begin the season without J.J. Watt.

In addition to Golden and Watt, the Cardinals are dealing with early injuries to Zach Ertz, Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, and Trayvon Mullen. DeAndre Hopkins will be out of action while serving a six-game suspension.

Whether or not Golden plays, Arizona may be short-handed when hosting Kansas City this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.