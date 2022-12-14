Cardinals Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals continue to add quarterback depth following Kyler Murray's injury.

After news broke of the star quarterback tearing his ACL during Monday night's game, the Cardinals added former Nevada star Carson Strong to the practice squad Tuesday. A day later, they're signing a veteran passer to the active roster.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Arizona signed David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. He'll fill Murray's vacated roster spot.

Blough lost all of his five career NFL starts for the Detroit Lions in 2019. He recorded 984 passing yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions when closing the year in place of the injured Matthew Stafford.

The former Purdue quarterback played one game off the bench for Detroit in each of the last two seasons. Minnesota signed the 27-year-old to its practice squad shortly before the 2022 season began.

Blough likely won't receive playing time over Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley over Arizona's final four games. Following Murray's devastating injury, the season can't end soon enough for a 4-9 team that plays the Denver Broncos this Sunday.