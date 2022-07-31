Cardinals Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Pick

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Takk McKinley will meet with another NFC squad in hopes of finding a new team this summer.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the pass-rusher plans to visit the Arizona Cardinals "in a few days." The 2017 No. 26 pick met with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News described his Dallas visit as "positive" and said McKinley always planned on speaking with multiple teams before reaching a decision.

McKinley is still recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered last December. Per WFAA's Joe Trahan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the 26-year-old has "certainly got a chance to play this year."

In four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, McKinley produced 17.5 sacks and 79 tackles in 49 games. He tallied 2.5 sacks, 18 tackles, and 14 pressures for the Cleveland Browns last season.

The Cardinals bolstered their offensive line Friday by signing veterans Antwaun Woods and Christian Ringo to one-year deals. McKinley would presumably line up as an outside linebacker if joining Arizona's 3-4 defensive scheme.