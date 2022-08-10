Cardinals Reportedly Worked Out Former 1st Round Pick

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals could seek assistance from a recently released cornerback.

As noted by Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, the Cardinals worked out Deandre Baker on Wednesday, three days after he got cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New York Giants made Baker the No. 30 pick in 2019, but he lasted just one year with the team. They released him following charges of robbery with a firearm, which were later dropped.

Baker played 10 games with Kansas City over the past two seasons. He's still seeking his first carer NFL takeaway.

Furthermore, Baker has struggled mightily in coverage. Opponents completed 18 of 24 targets against him for 192 yards and a touchdown last season.

Playing without star cornerback Patrick Peterson for the first time in a decade, Arizona ranked seventh in passing defense last season. The Cardinals are now looking to solidify their starting outside cornerbacks alongside slot corner Byron Murphy Jr.

Baker's workout comes a day after the Cardinals signed Cortez Davis, an undrafted free agent from Hawaii.

Baker isn't the only well-known cornerback on the market; Joe Haden, Chris Harris, Janoris Jenkins, and Richard Sherman remain free agents as most teams prepare to begin the preseason this week.