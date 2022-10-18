Cardinals Sign Notable Kicker Following Monday's Release

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals continued to spin the kicker carousel.

A day after cutting Matt Ammendola, who missed an extra point in Week 6, Arizona signed Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad.

The Indianapolis Colts released Blankenship after he missed a 42-yard field goal that would have given them a Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans. He's made 45 of 57 career field-goal opportunities in 22 career games.

Blakenship could get elevated to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints if Matt Prater isn't ready to return.

Prater has missed the last two games after injuring his hip in Arizona's Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers. In his place, Ammendola went 2-for-3 on both field goal and extra-point tries.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "it'll be close" if Prater is available Thursday. Blankenship at least gives them a contingency plan if the 38-year-old misses another game.