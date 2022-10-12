Cardinals Signed Former 1st Round Pick On Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Though the Arizona Cardinals are close to welcoming back DeAndre Hopkins from a six-game suspension, they added some possible receiving reinforcements on Wednesday.

The team signed Laquon Treadwell, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, to its practice squad.

Arizona also added running backs Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams as James Conner deals with a rib issue.

Treadwell did not justify the lofty draft capital when tallying 701 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He caught just six of seven targets for 49 yards in a five-game stint for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

However, Treadwell enjoyed the best stretch of his career when collecting 405 yards in his final seven games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The Jaguars released him in late August, and Treadwell spent a month on the New England Patriots' practice squad before getting cut last week. He'll look to earn another opportunity for the Cardinals, who lead the league in pass attempts through five weeks.