Cardinals Signing Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals signed a quarterback shortly after losing Kyle Murray to a torn ACL.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Arizona added Carson Strong to its practice squad on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent worked out with them last week before Murray suffered a season-ending injury Monday night.
Strong ended a standout collegiate career by garnering 4,175 passing yards and 36 touchdowns for Nevada in 2021. The two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year signed with the Philadelphia Eagles shortly after going undrafted, but they released him at the end of August.
The 23-year-old attended an XFL minicamp hosted by Jordan Palmer in October. However, Strong wasn't one of the 15 quarterbacks drafted last month.
Colt McCoy, a 36-year-old on his fifth NFL team, replaced Murray on the opening drive of Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. The 4-9 Cardinals could also opt to play 2019 sixth-round pick Trace McSorley during the final four games.