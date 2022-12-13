Cardinals Signing Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals signed a quarterback shortly after losing Kyle Murray to a torn ACL.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Arizona added Carson Strong to its practice squad on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent worked out with them last week before Murray suffered a season-ending injury Monday night.

Strong ended a standout collegiate career by garnering 4,175 passing yards and 36 touchdowns for Nevada in 2021. The two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year signed with the Philadelphia Eagles shortly after going undrafted, but they released him at the end of August.

The 23-year-old attended an XFL minicamp hosted by Jordan Palmer in October. However, Strong wasn't one of the 15 quarterbacks drafted last month.

Colt McCoy, a 36-year-old on his fifth NFL team, replaced Murray on the opening drive of Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. The 4-9 Cardinals could also opt to play 2019 sixth-round pick Trace McSorley during the final four games.