Carl Nassib Signing With Bucs: NFL World Reacts

NFL defensive end Carl Nassib. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders cut veteran defensive end Carl Nassib to get a little extra salary cap cushion. Nassib, 29, has since found a new home for the 2022 season.

Nassib is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the second time he's played for the NFC South franchise. He thrived playing for Todd Bowles and now gets to reunite with him.

"Carl Nassib now returns to the team - the Bucs - and the coach - Todd Bowles - under which he once thrived," said Adam Schefter.

"I can confirm Bucs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outside linebacker Carl Nassib. Adds depth after Cam Gill’s injury Saturday. @AdamSchefter was on it first," wrote Greg Auman.

"Every locker room culture is different. But the thing that was most telling for me about the one in Tampa was that there were Bucs players who told me after Carl Nassib came out, that they suspected/knew he was gay, and they not only honored that secret but supported him fully," said Jenna Laine of ESPN.

"Absolutely huge," said Outsports' Cyd Zeigler. "Nassib being signed by the Bucs AFTER coming out sends a powerful message: The NFL can and will accept gay players. And that includes teams like the Bucs in Super Bowl contention. Huge. Huge. Huge."

Carl Nassib had his best years playing for Todd Bowles' defense and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can he replicate it in 2022?