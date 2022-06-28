Carolina Panthers Announce Decision On Team Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers revealed their 2022 training camp schedule Tuesday.

Starting July 27, the Panthers will begin holding 12 open practices fans can attend for free at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team held 2020 practices in Charlotte before returning to Spartanburg with some restrictions. The Panthers announced a "traditional training camp experience" this summer that will include post-practice autograph sessions.

The Panthers will celebrate the start of training camp with their annual Back Together Saturday event on July 30. The evening will include a team practice, live entertainment, and family-friendly interactive events at Gibbs Stadium.

After conducting their final open practice on Aug. 10, the Panthers will host a Fan Fest the next day at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets, which go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. ET, will cost $5 with proceeds going to team charities.

Although training camp is only four weeks away, fans still don't know if they'll see Sam Darnold lead the first-string offense in Spartanburg. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers are still considering adding Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Nick Foles to vie for the starting job.