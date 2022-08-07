Carson Wentz Had Rough Day: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Carson Wentz era is underway in Washington.

The former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback is set to start at quarterback for the Commanders this fall.

Wentz, who's had an up and down career so far, apparently had a down practice this weekend.

"Carson Wentz has had a rough day. Many passes thrown over the head of his receiver or too far in front," the Washington Post reported.

Welp.

"The Commanders are going to be a very bad team this year. Easy W for the Bears," one fan predicted.

"This was evident watching it live and generally speaking Carson is a lower completion % guy. The question will be, can he make enough big plays to offset it. In 2017 he did," another fan pointed out.

"Expected from a QB who isn't that good," one fan added.

How will the Commanders fare with Wentz behind center this fall?