Carson Wentz 'Hungry' To Play: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 14: Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke #4 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participate in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 14, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz has a lot to prove this year.

The former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback might be entering his final starting quarterback opportunity in the National Football League.

Wentz is apparently very "hungry" to prove everyone wrong.

“He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football — that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Washington quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has high expectations.

Fans aren't as hopeful.

"This lowkey a sad tweet that this is the best offense in over 10 years. Like to not have a current top 10 offense and to even be the best in your division is bad," one fan admitted.

"Wentz had a lot to work with in Philly and Indy too…" another fan admitted.

"I guess I didn't realize how bad Washington has been over the last DECADE," one fan added.

How do you see Wentz faring in 2022?