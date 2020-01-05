The Spun

NBC Announces QB Carson Wentz Is Officially Out

Eagles QB Carson Wentz throwing a football.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes in the first half against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have made multiple trips to the playoffs and have won a Super Bowl during Carson Wentz’s time with the team. Amazingly, today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks is his playoff debut.

The talented but oft-injured quarterback has ended the season on the injury list the last two years. Both years, the team had Nick Foles behind him, who led the team to a championship, and played well down the stretch in 2018.

Wentz was just 1-for-4 for three yards before taking a huge shot from Seahawks star defender Jadeveon Clowney. He left the game, and was being evaluated for a head injury.

Now, Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the rest of game. Veteran Josh McCown will try and lead Philly to a win against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Before that announcement, Sal Paolantonio reported that Wentz’s wife was taken down to the locker room, as he was being evaluated.

The Eagles have struggled to get anything going with and without Wentz today. On the game, they have just 139 yards from scrimmage, vs. 310 for the Seahawks.

After a long touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf from Russell Wilson, the Eagles trail 17-6 at home. Few, if any, teams are more resilient than Philadelphia under Doug Pederson, but a comeback here is going to be tough.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

