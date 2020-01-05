NBC Announces QB Carson Wentz Is Officially Out

The Philadelphia Eagles have made multiple trips to the playoffs and have won a Super Bowl during Carson Wentz’s time with the team. Amazingly, today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks is his playoff debut.

The talented but oft-injured quarterback has ended the season on the injury list the last two years. Both years, the team had Nick Foles behind him, who led the team to a championship, and played well down the stretch in 2018.

Wentz was just 1-for-4 for three yards before taking a huge shot from Seahawks star defender Jadeveon Clowney. He left the game, and was being evaluated for a head injury.

Now, Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the rest of game. Veteran Josh McCown will try and lead Philly to a win against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz won’t return to Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.https://t.co/8ktjQVcHrE — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 5, 2020

Before that announcement, Sal Paolantonio reported that Wentz’s wife was taken down to the locker room, as he was being evaluated.

Sal Paolantonio reports that Carson Wentz’s wife has been escorted to Eagles locker area.

Once Wentz was removed from medical tent to locker room for further concussion testing, it raised level of concern for @Eagles.

It’s a medical decision. No official word yet. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 5, 2020

The Eagles have struggled to get anything going with and without Wentz today. On the game, they have just 139 yards from scrimmage, vs. 310 for the Seahawks.

After a long touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf from Russell Wilson, the Eagles trail 17-6 at home. Few, if any, teams are more resilient than Philadelphia under Doug Pederson, but a comeback here is going to be tough.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

