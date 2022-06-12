Carson Wentz Responds To Troy Aikman: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman made headlines when he said that quarterback Carson Wentz was getting one final opportunity with the Washington Commanders.

Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, believes Wentz is getting one final starting quarterback opportunity in Washington. If he doesn't deliver results, he might be done as a starter in this league.

This week, Wentz responded to Aikman's claim.

"You know, everyone's got their own opinion. I'm just excited to be playing this game, have this opportunity. I think we have the ability to do something special here and then we have a really good skill set offensively to be dynamic. It takes one day at a time, obviously, but for me, I don't try to put too much pressure on myself. I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don't try and play those types of games. I don't have enough mental space to kind of process all that and it can wear on you. So for me, I just show up to try and be the best I can be, go home and be the best I can be as a father and as a husband, come back and do it again," Wentz told reporters.

Aikman had said that Wentz was facing his "last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL."

NFL fans tend to side with Aikman.

"I mean Aikman is right. If Wentz plays bad for Washington he is done as a starter in the NFL," one fan tweeted.

"Wentz couldn’t beat the Jaguars in a must-win Week 18 game," another fan pointed out.

"He’s right though lol," one fan admitted.

Perhaps Washington won't be the final NFL franchise to give Wentz a chance, but he probably doesn't want to mess around and find out.

He needs to deliver results in 2022.