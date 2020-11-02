1 Stat Sums Up How Bad Carson Wentz Has Played This Year

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9 on Sunday Night Football last night, giving Philadelphia a firm grasp on a disappointing NFC East division.

But 2020 hasn’t been easy for head coach Doug Pederson. The Eagles have struggled in all facets this season, but none more so than at the quarterback position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carson Wentz ranks first in the NFL in 2020 in “turnover-worthy” plays.

The Eagles QB has 23 of these plays. No other quarterback has more than 13.

Carson Wentz leads the NFL in Turnover-Worthy Plays with 23. No other QB has more than 13

It’s safe to say that Wentz’s play had been erratic this year. Of the 23 “turnover-worthy” plays, the fifth-year quarterback has turned the ball over 14 times in 2020. Of those giveaways, 12 have been interceptions and 2 have been fumbles. Even though the latter number seems low, Wentz has fumbled 7 times this season and just two have been recovered by the opposing team.

All of this to say, the Philadelphia franchise quarterback and his inability to protect the ball is actively hurting his team. The Eagles rank tied for 30th in turnover differential (-7) in 2020 with the Broncos.

The only team beneath them?

The Cowboys, who the Eagles beat last night. Philadelphia improved to 3-4-1 with the win.

Here’s a look at all four of Wentz’s turnovers against Dallas on Sunday night:

Donovan Wilson gets to Wentz and forces the fumble.



Vander Esch comin' through! The #DallasCowboys second strip sack of the night.



When the Eagles used the No. 2 draft pick on Wentz, fans thought the team had found its first franchise quarterback since Donovan McNabb. And it was hard to argue with them after his first few years.

The North Dakota State product put on an impressive display almost immediately, becoming a Pro Bowler in 2017, just his second year in the NFL. Over his first four years in the league, Wentz threw 97 touchdowns compared to 35 interceptions.

In 2020, he’s thrown 12 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. Despite a banged-up offense, that’s lost countless offensive lineman and skill players to injuries, the Eagles quarterback hasn’t played well enough to prove to the league that he’s worthy of starting under center.

The Eagles look to get back to .500 in two weeks against the New York Giants.