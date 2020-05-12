CBS Names Most ‘Trusted’ Young NFL Quarterback Right Now

On Tuesday, CBS Sports penned a column looking at every quarterback drafted in the past three years.

From 2018-20, some of the games best young quarterbacks have entered the league. But which young is in the best position to succeed going forward for the rest of their careers?

That’s the question Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports set out to answer in this piece. In 2019, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson set the league on fire en route to an unanimous MVP.

Jackson was the easy choice at No. 1 after setting the NFL’s record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. He also led the league with 36 touchdown passes, setting a career high.

Here’s what La Canfora had to say about Jackson:

The league MVP is all ball. No BS in the offseason. No distractions. Ravens keep adding new pieces for him and he can throw to a now fully healthy Hollywood Brown down in Miami. Look out NFL.

As for the rest of the league, La Canfora likes what the Arizona Cardinals are building around second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Here’s La Canfora’s top five:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

He clearly likes the situations both Tagovailoa and Burrow are headed into for the 2020 season – even if Tua doesn’t see the field much in Year 1.