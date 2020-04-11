CBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Dan Fouts On NFL Broadcast

On Friday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting CBS was set to move on from longtime analyst Dan Fouts on its NFL broadcasts.

Just a day later, New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand appears to have confirmed that news. Marchand originally reported the move from CBS and now says the network has found a replacement for Fouts.

He suggested the network plans to make a run at Charles Davis or Trent Green to be the color analyst with Ian Eagle. Well, it didn’t take CBS long to land one of its top choices.

According to the report, CBS poached FOX analyst Charles Davis. Here’s more from Marchand’s report on the move:

Sources said Charles Davis is moving from Fox to CBS to team with Ian Eagle on the network’s second team. There is a verbal agreement, but the contracts are not signed yet.

Davis became one of the top analysts in the game in recent years.

He covered both college football and the NFL for FOX – calling a national title game and NFL playoff games.

FOX made a play to keep Davis, but CBS won out in the end. He’ll pair with Ian Eagle when the 2020 season kicks off in a few months.