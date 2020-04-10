CBS Reportedly Making Major Change To NFL Broadcast Team

Earlier this offseason, CBS locked up the top free agent in the broadcasting business. The network signed Tony Romo to a lucrative contract that keeps the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback with CBS for a decade.

ESPN reportedly made a bold play for the former Cowboys quarterback, but couldn’t compete with CBS’ offer. The latter reportedly inked Romo to a 10-year, $180 million contract.

But CBS wasn’t done there. According to a new report from New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand, the network decided to shake up its No. 2 broadcasting team.

Marchand reported former NFL quarterback and top analyst Dan Fouts is out. He suggested the network plans to make a run at Charles Davis or Trent Green to be the color analyst with Ian Eagle.

Marchand noted CBS likes its other analysts, but prefers Davis or Green to be paired with Eagle. Here’s more from the report:

Meanwhile, CBS is high on Green, who has been teamed with Greg Gumbel in recent years. CBS also likes its other analysts, as well, including Adam Archuleta, James Lofton and Rich Gannon, but Green and Davis are believed to be the top choices to replace Fouts.

Fouts appears to be the odd-man-out for CBS heading into the 2020 season.

Green has worked closely with Greg Gumbel in the past and could do so with Eagle this year.

Meanwhile, Fox is expected to make a play to keep Davis.