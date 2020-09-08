CBS Reveals Its Announcers For Week 1 NFL Games

Sports fans are in for a treat this weekend, as we’ll have plenty of NFL games to watch this upcoming Sunday. With the regular season finally here, CBS Sports revealed its Week 1 announcers.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson usually get the marquee game of the week for CBS. They’ll begin the 2020 season in Foxborough, as they’ll get to see Cam Newton and the new-look Patriots host the Dolphins.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will be on the call for an AFC North clash between Baltimore and Cleveland. It’ll be Davis’ first broadcast with CBS. He made the switch from FOX to CBS during the offseason.

The only interconference game that CBS has this weekend features the Raiders and Panthers. In the broadcast booth for that game will be Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely.

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and AJ Ross have the honor of calling the Bills-Jets matchup. This could be an early test for Buffalo, which is considered the favorite to win the AFC East.

Rounding out the early slate of games for CBS is an AFC South showdown between the Colts and Jaguars. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will have the call for Phillip Rivers’ debut with Indianapolis.

CBS only has one game in the late afternoon session. Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins will be in Cincinnati for Joe Burrow’s debut with the Bengals. The No. 1 overall pick will go up against Tyrod Taylor and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which game are you most excited to see this weekend?