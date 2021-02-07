It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the final game of a wild and crazy 2020 NFL season. But even though it’s the last game, that doesn’t mean that the NFL won’t be trying something new.

According to Brandon Costa of the Sports Video Group, the CBS broadcast of the Super Bowl will be just a tad different. Taking to Twitter, Costa revealed that CBS will be debuting a new score bug in the Super Bowl.

The score bug is the digital on-screen graphic, displayed at either the top or lower third bottom of the television screen that displays the score and other stats.

Score bug changes are often a mixed bag for the fans. Many often get agitated by changes, especially if they’re dynamic in any way.

But Costa noted that changes like that in major championship games are becoming more and more common.

Honestly, surprised that people are still taken off guard when a network debuts a new scorebug on a major championship like the Super Bowl, CFP, etc. It's become rather common these days. — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) February 7, 2021

Costa also reported that the change will likely fit CBS Sports’ trend of minimalism. So the changes shouldn’t be that dynamic, if at all.

Yes, sir. And over the past couple of years, CBS Sports' graphics team has definitely embraced that trend of simplicity/minimalism. So I'd expect it to fit that mold. — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) February 7, 2021

It won’t just be the score bug getting a facelift though. The graphics themselves might be different with the introduction of some new cameras.

Costa said that CBS will be utilizing the new Sony Alpha 1 camera for their broadcast.

The new Sony Alpha 1 will be a part of CBS Sports' camera arsenal tonight at #SuperBowl. It'll be attached to a MōVI rig and joined on the sidelines by TWO Sony Venice rigs. — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) February 7, 2021

As long as the game is good though, it probably won’t matter how good the colors, frame rates or pixels are.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.