CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season.
Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down.
CeeDee Lamb isn't a big fan of his quarterback running the football, though.
"I’m not a fan of that. I’m not and I’ll be the first to say that. I mean it was great that we got the first down but..it’s just I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have all the faith in my QB. I’m sure nobody else is a fan of that either."
Dallas is now off next weekend, before returning to the field against Green Bay.