CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season.

Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down.

CeeDee Lamb isn't a big fan of his quarterback running the football, though.

"I’m not a fan of that. I’m not and I’ll be the first to say that. I mean it was great that we got the first down but..it’s just I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have all the faith in my QB. I’m sure nobody else is a fan of that either."

The Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season with the win on Sunday.

Dallas is now off next weekend, before returning to the field against Green Bay.