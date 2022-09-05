CeeDee Lamb To Get A Lot Of Targets: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Take note, fantasy football owners.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is going to get a lot of action in Week 1 - and throughout the regular season.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear on Monday that Lamb will be targeted often, despite the wide receiver likely facing double teams at times.

“We fully anticipate him to be targeted as far as double teams and things like that,” McCarthy said starting Week 1. “He’s the guy…Our job is to make sure he gets the opportunities to perform.”

Lamb should have a huge year following the trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

"Maybe if you still had Cooper then you wouldn’t need to worry about double coverage on Lamb??" one fan wondered.

"Round 2-3, and an obvious must-start until further notice," one fantasy expert tweeted.

"Want this team to emphasize getting CeeDee the ball. 145+ targets please and thank you," one fan added.

Cowboys fans have to like hearing that.