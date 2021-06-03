Chad Johnson Names 2 Most Underappreciated Wide Receivers In NFL

During his career in the NFL, Chad Johnson was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the game. His unique combination of size, speed and route running ability separated him from most of his peers and earned him a reputation around the league.

Because of his own skills as a former player, Johnson still has an eye for current receiving talent. He also has some thoughts on the most underrated pass-catchers in the today’s NFL.

In an appearance on Kevin Clark’s Slow News Day podcast, Johnson named Keenan Allen and Davante Adams as the two most under-appreciated receivers currently on league rosters. He called what the two veterans have done in recent years “art.”

“They don’t get the credit they deserve,” Johnson said. “Maybe it’s because they’re not as flamboyant or outlandish as I was when I was playing. The artwork that they display on Sunday’s on the green grass deserves to be in museum of science. It’s beautiful, it’s just that. It’s art.”

SLOW NEWS DAY: Chad Ochocinco joins to discuss his boxing debut, solve the fan behavior problem (It involves letting the athlete settle it), he gives his top 2021 wide receivers, then says he could make all 32 teams right now. And much more. We uh, covered a lot. Watch: pic.twitter.com/PuxCSb8nrF — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 3, 2021

Allen has flown under the radar throughout his career, ever since the Chargers drafted him in 2013. In each of the last four seasons, he’s made the Pro Bowl and turned in impressive annual performances. Just a year ago, he caught 100 passes for 992 yards and eight scores.

Adams, on the other hand, has actually gotten his due credit as of late. The 28-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years and was also named a First Team All-Pro in 2020. He hauled in 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers last season.

Both players will return to their respective clubs in 2021, but will come back to seemingly different situations. While Allen will reunite with 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, Adams’ quarterback next season remains unknown in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers drama.

No matter what circumstances Allen and Adams have to deal with next fall, Johnson seems to have faith that they’ll find a way to thrive.