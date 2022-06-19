Chad Johnson Names NFL's Best Wideout: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Former NFL player Chad Johnson takes part in the weigh-in ahead of his June 6 exhibition boxing match against Brian Maxwell on June 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

A tweet from Chad Johnson naming the best wide receiver in the National Football League is going viral on social media.

Johnson, who was one of the best wideouts in the game during his playing days, believes Davante Adams is the top wide receiver in the league right now.

His tweet about Adams is going viral on social media.

OK then...

"That's one way to say it lmao" one fan tweeted.

"I doh…I doh know how to answer this Ocho!" one fan added.

"Crazy way to answer but I understand," one fan added on Twitter.

"So wild but true lol," one fan wrote.

It will be fun to watch Adams play for the Silver and Black during the 2022 season.