Chad Johnson Predicting Huge Year For 1 Notable Wide Receiver

With the 2022 regular season roughly two months away, former NFL star Chad Johnson has revealed who he believes is in line for a huge year.

It turns out Johnson is extremely confident in New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

"Michael Thomas will remind these motherf---ers who he is and I’m gone be right there screaming 'I told y’all,'" Johnson tweeted on Monday.

Saints fans certainly appreciate this tweet from Johnson.

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season for the Saints due to an ankle injury that he suffered back in 2020.

The last time Thomas was fully healthy, he had 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He was truly unstoppable.

Even though Thomas is expected to return to New Orleans' lineup for this upcoming season, it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of training camp.

Thomas did recently shared a video of him working on his route-running. That's a fairly strong sign that he's making progress in his recovery process.