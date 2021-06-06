Chad Johnson Shares Honest Admission Before Boxing Debut

Chad Johnson put on plenty of memorable performances in football stadiums during his playing career. He’ll look to add one more today, with a twist.

Johnson will be center stage at Hard Rock Stadium later today–for his boxing debut. The 43-year-old former wide receiver will face Brian Maxwell in the opening bout leading up to Sunday’s main event between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Considering how brash Johnson was during his football career, it might be a surprise to hear he’s afraid of what he’s stepping into today. But that’s exactly the case, he told Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

In fact, Johnson likened the nerves he’s experiencing right now to what he went through before every football game.

“Yes, I’m scared. I [was] scared before every football game. Any competitive event before you go into it, there’s a sense of nervousness and fear, it’s supposed to be,” he said, noting that his fear doesn’t outweigh his desire to step into the ring with Maxwell. “[I’m] not literally scared to the point where, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ but yes, scared, of course. There’s just nervousness, butterflies — it just comes with anything that you do competitive-wise. “I’m outside of my element. It’s something new for me, something I’ve never done before to this magnitude. Obviously I’ve been in the ring [before], I’ve sparred for years, but now, it’s the real deal. People are watching.”

Johnson has never stepped into the ring before for a fight, while Maxwell has at least some experience in that department. The 33-year-old is 0-1 as a boxer, 2-3 in MMA and 0-3 in bareknuckle fighting.

The Johnson-Maxwell bout is expected to begin around 8 p.m. ET and is available on Showtime.