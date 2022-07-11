Chad Johnson Sounds Off On Zach Wilson: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the most popular player in the league right now.

Wilson's dating life has been a major storyline over the past couple days.

The second-year Jets quarterback is supposedly dating his mom's best friend.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson called Wilson the undisputed "GOAT" on Twitter over the weekend.

Wilson's dating life was put under a microscope over the weekend.

Fans noticed the Jets quarterback's Instagram no longer featured his now ex-girlfriend.

Fans then found his ex-girlfriend in a romantic picture with Wilson's former best friend and BYU teammate Dax Milne, who's now a receiver for the Washington Commanders.

After a few Instagram comments, Wilson's ex-girlfriend made a shocking accusation that Wilson cheated on her with one of his best friend's moms.

That about sums it up.

Believe it or not, this is without a doubt the biggest story in the NFL right now. It'll no doubt linger into training camp next month.