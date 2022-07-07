Chad Johnson Workout Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Over the past three years, Ohio State has produced two intriguing talents at the quarterback position in Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. On Thursday, former NFL wideout Chad Johnson spent time with them for a workout.
Johnson posted a photo of himself next to Fields and Stroud on Twitter.
Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are happy to see Johnson spending time with a pair of potential-packed quarterbacks.
"This is quite the group," Kevin Noon of Buckeye Scoop said.
Believe it or not, Chicago Bears fans are wondering if Johnson has enough gas in the tank to catch passes from Fields this upcoming season.
Fields is set to enter his second NFL season with the Bears. As a rookie, he completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Stroud, meanwhile, is getting ready for yet another season at Ohio State. In 2021, he had 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdown passes.