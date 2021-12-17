Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf.

Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.

He was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The injury occurred early in the first quarter, which left fans wondering about his status for much of the game.

Late in the third quarter, the Chargers announced a promising update. Los Angeles announced Parham is in stable condition and undergoing further tests.

“Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition,” the team said in a statement.

Before he left the field, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said Parham was moving his arms and his legs. He was also seen squeezing the hand of a trainer before being carted off the field.

Hopefully Parham did not suffer a significant injury and he’ll be able to make a full recovery in the near future.

Our thoughts are with Parham, his family and the Chargers as he continues to recover from the injury.