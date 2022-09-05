Chargers Announce They've Signed Experienced Tight End

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Facing injuries at tight end to start the season, the Los Angeles Chargers added a veteran to the mix.

On Monday afternoon, the team added Richard Rodgers to the practice squad.

Rodgers, 30, spent the last four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He tallied 24 of his 27 catches with the team in 2020 and secured his only two targets in three games played last season.

The Cal alum began his career with the Green Bay Packers, who made him the No. 98 pick in 2014. He saw his most playing time when hauling in 58 of 85 targets for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015.

The Chargers signed Gerald Everett to give Justin Herbert a noteworthy option at tight end, but they're lacking much depth down the roster. Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) and Tre' McKitty (soft tissue) are questionable for Week 1, and rookie Stone Smartt will begin the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Rodgers gives the Chargers a contingency plan entering a Week 1 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. They're seeking payback after getting eliminated from playoff contention in overtime of last season's thrilling final game.