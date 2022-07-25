Chargers Are Hiring Pat White: NFL World Reacts

The Los Angeles Chargers have added a legendary college quarterback to their coaching staff.

On Monday, the team officially hired former West Virginia star Pat White as an offensive assistant. He'll join a staff helmed by head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

"Super charged!!!" White wrote with three thunder bolts in response to the team's Twitter post.

Many fans addressed the most important issue from this announcement by questioning the Chargers' blatant disrespect of capitalization. However, others overlooked the odd punctuation choice out of sheer excitement for White.

In addition to tossing 56 passing touchdowns, White ignited West Virginia's offense by accumulating 4,480 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns during four seasons. He finished sixth and seventh in the 2007 and 2008 Heisman Trophy voting, respectively, before the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round.

While White never completed an NFL pass, he was an incredible athlete twice drafted by the Los Angeles Angels. He'll now go to California in a different capacity.

White will help run a high-powered offense that ranked fourth in total yards during Justin Herbert's second season under center.