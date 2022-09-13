Chargers Coach Has Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to enter a pivotal AFC West showdown without star wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen exited Week 1's win over the Las Raiders early with a hamstring injury. On Tuesday, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that “it’s not looking great” for his star wide receiver playing this Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said an MRI "did not show any major damage," but the team is worried about Allen re-aggravating the injury on such a short turnaround.

One of the league's most reliable wideouts, Allen averaged 101 receptions for 1,183 yards over the last five seasons. He played all but three games during that span following an injury-riddled start to his career.

Although he played just one-third of the offense's snaps in Week 1, Allen still finished with four catches for 66 receiving yards.

Losing Allen for a possible shootout against the reigning AFC West champions certainly hurts. He posted a combined 128 yards and two touchdowns in last year's two meetings -- a six-point win and six-point loss -- against Kansas City.

Without Allen, the Chargers will need more from Mike Williams. Following a breakout season alongside Justin Herbert, he collected just 10 yards in their season-opener.

Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton could also play bigger roles if Allen sits. They each found the end zone in the only game Allen missed last season.

The Chargers will face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, premiering on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET.