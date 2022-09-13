Chargers Could Get Star Player Back For Game vs. Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

While the Los Angeles Chargers likely won't go into Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at full strength, they could welcome a major offseason addition to the fold.

Per the team's latest injury report, cornerback J.C. Jackson was a limited practice participant on Tuesday. That gives the star free-agent signing some hope of making his Chargers debut in Week 2.

Jackson missed Sunday's season-opening win over the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

Courtesy of Charger Report's Nick Cothrel, head coach Brandon Staley said Jackson is "improving," but they'll have to see how he fares during Wednesday's practice.

"I think he's headed in the right direction," Staley said, "but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night."

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers after collecting 17 interceptions over his last two seasons with the New England Patriots. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

Staley would certainly like to have the shutdown cornerback on the field against Patrick Mahomes, who carved up the Arizona Cardinals for 360 passing yards and five touchdowns in a decisive Week 1 win.

However, there's less hope for Keenan Allen suiting up. Staley said "it's not looking great" for the wide receiver, who missed Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury.

Amazon Prime will stream the AFC West matchup between Los Angeles and Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET.