Chargers Reportedly Get Surprising Injury News On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they lost Rashawn Slater for the season after he underwent surgery on a biceps tear earlier this week.

However, they're keeping the door open for a 2022 return.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are using one of eight injured reserve slots that maintain a player's eligibility to return on the star left tackle.

Rapoport wrote that Slater could return near the end of the season or the playoffs "if all goes well." He's expected to need three to four months of recovery time.

That still leaves Los Angeles without Slater for a while. He's an especially significant loss after Justin Herbert fractured his rib cartilage in Week 2.

Even if Slater plays this winter, the Chargers will first have to stay afloat without him shielding Herbert's blindside.

The 1-2 team has gotten hit particularly hard by the injury bug. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that star pass-rusher Joey Bosa will likely miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin tear. They've also already had to play without J.C. Jackson, Keenan Allen, and Corey Linsley. and Joey Bosa.

The Chargers will look to snap a two-game losing streak without Slater, Bosa, and Allen when facing the Houston Texans on Sunday.