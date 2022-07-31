Chargers Signed Notable Tight End On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers added to their tight end room on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is reportedly signing former USFL tight end Sage Surratt.

The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He was a part of their championship roster.

Now, he's heading to the NFL to play with Justin Herbert.

The Chargers announced the official move on social media.

The Chargers are a popular Super Bowl pick out of the AFC this year, mostly due to their offense.

Surratt will attempt to help with that.