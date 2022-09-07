Chargers Star Will Be 'Game-Time Decision' For Week 1

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their defenses with some offseason additions, but one may not be ready for Week 1.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery last month, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in peril. NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Wednesday morning that the star free-agent signing is not expected to play.

However, an update from Brandon Staley seems to give Jackson a better shot.

Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers head coach called the cornerback a game-time decision. Furthermore, Jackson has removed his walking boot and started running.

Jackson earned his first Pro Bowl nod in his fourth and final season with the New England Patriots. Alongside eight interceptions, he stifled opponents to 6.2 yards per target when in coverage.

The Chargers signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $40 million guaranteed to fortify their secondary. They can certainly use Jackson this weekend when opposing a Raiders offense that added star wide receiver Davante Adams.

It's especially vital for Jackson to make his Chargers debut as soon as possible since they then go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday night in Week 2.