Chargers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Expected To Miss Time

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are once again expected to lose a prominent wide receiver.

On the same day that Keenan Allen played his first game since Week 1, Mike Williams left during the fourth quarter.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tests confirmed Monday that Williams suffered a high ankle sprain. A source told Schefter that Williams is expected to "miss some time."

Williams found another level last year when registering 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He's had a boom-or-bust start to 2022, exceeding 100 yards three times through Week 6 but falling short of 20 in the other three contests.

Before his Week 7 ended early, Williams caught seven of nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers fell to 4-3 following a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Justin Herbert is running out of healthy wide receivers. Allen played just 23 snaps in his return, and Palmer missed Sunday's game with a concussion. Jalen Guyton is also on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Williams is a significant loss for a Chargers squad that has struggled to meet lofty expectations amid an avalanche of injuries. Star defender Joey Bosa is currently sidelined with a groin tear, left tackle Rashawn Slater is sidelined indefinitely with a biceps tear, and cornerback J.C. Jackson dislocated his right knee on Sunday.

They won't get any of those stars back on the other end of a Week 8 bye.