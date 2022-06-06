Charissa Thompson Targeted For New Job: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

A couple of big names are reportedly being targeted for Amazon's NFL coverage this year.

While Kay Adams has been mentioned as a potential frontrunner to host the streaming platform's Thursday Night Football show, she has competition.

"Amazon Prime Video is targeting both Charissa Thompson of Fox Sports and Colleen Wolfe of NFL Network to host its 'Thursday Night Football' pregame show, sources tell @FOS . Could they take job away from previous front-runner Kay Adams?" Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy tweeted.

This will be interesting to watch. Amazon is targeting several big names for its NFL coverage this year.

"Eh, put them all on at once!" one fan joked.

"That would be a solid combo. Great choices" another fan admitted.

Thompson has been with Fox Sports for several years. She also co-hosts a podcast with Erin Andrews, who is staying at Fox after Troy Aikman and Joe Buck's departure.

Who do you want to see hosting the Amazon pregame show in 2022?