Charles Barkley’s expertise is in basketball, particularly the NBA. Despite the fact, the former NBA great was apparently offered a major gig in the NFL broadcasting world. No, we’re not kidding.

Barkley dropped an absolute bombshell on a recent podcast episode when he admitted he was offered a role in the Monday Night Football broadcasting booth. The 58-year-old turned it down because even he knew he wasn’t right for the job.

“I only comment on basketball. Like they offered me Monday Night Football,” Barkley revealed on the Jim Brockmire Podcast. “I says, ‘I like football, but I ain’t going to be one of these jacka—s to get on TV and act like he know about football.'”

ESPN has been desperate for a quality broadcasting crew to run Monday Night Football. The network was apparently desperate enough to make a run at Barkley, one of the favorites in the sports media world, to join. Barkley said no.

It’s a bit hard to believe ESPN actually offered an NFL gig to Charles Barkley. It’s not like we don’t believe him, it’s just that it’s pretty unfathomable the Worldwide Leader is so desperate.

Monday Night Football turned several of its double-headers over to Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler this past season. They were excellent, and some hope they’ll call more NFL games moving forward.

Of course, ESPN’s college football department can’t afford to lose Herbstreit and Fowler to the NFL. The network is still trying to find an upgrade for what’s been a poor broadcasting booth over the years. Barkley is apparently the latest to get a call from the network.