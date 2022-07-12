Charles Barkley Says NFL 'Needs' 1 Team To Be Good

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley is known for his basketball takes, but the legendary NBA star is a big football fan, too.

This week, Barkley told Washington Football Talk that he believes the NFL "needs" the Washington Commanders to be good.

Washington is one of the league's most-prominent franchises, though it's fallen on pretty hard times in the 21st century.

"We need the Washington football team to be good, the NFL is better when they're doin' well," Barkley said.

Washington was a dominant, iconic franchise for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

But does the league "need" Washington to be good?