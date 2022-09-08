Chase Claypool Reacts To Steelers' Wide Receiver Situation

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have Diontae Johnson for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As he deals with a shoulder injury suffered in their final preseason game, Johnson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. His absence would place a heavier onus on Clase Claypool to perform in Mitchell Trubisky's Steelers debut.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Claypool said Johnson is "looking great." While he predicted his star teammate will play, Claypool also believes the team has enough alternatives to withstand the loss.

"I think we're deep with him, and we're excited to have him throughout the week," Claypool said. "We're deep, so in case one of us does go down, we'll be able to keep the ball rolling."

Johnson sitting could lead rookie George Pickens to receive a substantial role in his NFL debut. The Steelers also have wideouts Steven Sims, Miles Boykin, and Gunner Olszewski on their active roster.

Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth could additionally see more pass-catching responsibilities to begin his second season.

Per Steelers.com's Teresa Varley, head coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson's Week 1 availability will depend on his practice participation before Sunday.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back to the guys this Sunday," Johnson said. "I am taking it one day at a time, and we'll see how it goes."

Johnson's only full game missed last year was also at Cincinnati. Although Claypool collected nine catches for 96 yards, the Steelers suffered a 24-10 loss with no other wide receiver exceeding 33 yards.