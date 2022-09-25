Chase Daniel Named Starting Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Chase Daniel #7 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It appears to be the Chase Daniel show in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers have reportedly announced Daniel as the team's starting quarterback on Sunday.

Justin Herbert has been dealing with a ribs injury. He was reportedly set to see if he could play on Sunday.

"Chase Daniel was just announced as the starting QB on the video board at SoFi during game presentation dress rehearsal," Daniel Popper reports.

It's not official yet, but it sounds like we'll get Daniel on Sunday afternoon.

"Chase Daniel about to provide his family with wealth for even more generations after these next 4 quarters," one fan joked.

"So no Justin Herbert today. Line dropping from 7 to 3.5 was a huge sign a couple days ago," another fan added.

"Mizzou legend. Bag man. All-time finesse king," one fan added.

The Chargers and the Jaguars are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.