Chase Young Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Comeback

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chase Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of the 2021 season.

The Washington Commanders star is working toward returning, but he didn't suit up for Sunday night's loss to the New York Giants.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic's Ben Standig (h/t Pro Football Talk), Young admitted that he's "definitely" frustrated that he hasn't been able to help his team yet. However, he added that he's "got to be patient."

"I wish it was a faster process, but it is what it is," Young said.

Washington activated Young from the injured reserve on Nov. 21. He remained a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

"Every day, I feel like I'm getting better. Every day I feel like I'm getting stronger, more comfortable," Young said. "Just got to keep going, continuing that."

Despite Sunday's loss, the Commanders maintained the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, they have as many wins (seven) as the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions entering Week 16.

While Young is progressing toward a return, it's unclear if he'll play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.