Chase Young Working Out With Von Miller: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chase Young had a disappointing finish to his 2021 season, as he tore his ACL in November.

But the former Ohio State Buckeyes star appears to be ready for a comeback in 2022.

While it's unclear when exactly Young will be ready to play, he got in some work with fellow NFL star Von Miller this weekend.

Washington fans love to see it.

"Young, Sweat, Allen, and Payne are all first round picks. If they stay healthy, this D-line is gonna be crazy," one fan tweeted.

"Hot damn, according to that body, Washington’s going to be undefeated this season! He looks GREAT!!!" one fan added.

"Love to see Chase Young working out with one of the GOATS Von Miller learning and getting better," another fan added.

Hopefully we'll see a completely healthy Chase Young back on the field in 2022.